‘Maratha Protesters' All Demands Are Accepted but…’Deepak Kesarkar’s Big Statement on Maratha Reservation

Manoj Jarange Patil, leader of the Maratha reservation protest, met with a delegation from the Maharashtra government on Friday. After the meeting, Jarange said he would provide details of the discussion to the community shortly. He also said he could announce that the protest would be called off.

In the meantime, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Deepak Kesarkar made a significant statement. "All the demands made by Manoj Jarange Patil have been accepted. The implementation will be done according to government rules. For the first time in the history of Maharashtra, we have issued 37 lakh Kunbi certificates. Now, the number will go up to 50 lakh," Kesarkar claimed.

Speaking about the Maratha protest, Kesarkar said, "Mumbai coming to a standstill is not good for the country. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde himself took the initiative and put the machinery to work. Ultimately, it is also the culture of the state to respect tradition and customs. How many officers went to meet, how many leaders went to meet, and now all the machinery is working. Manoj Jarange should keep his promise, after he withdraws the protest, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will meet and definitely celebrate the joy," Kesarkar said.

What did Manoj Jarange say?

After the Maharashtra government delegation held talks for about an hour, Manoj Jarange Patil reached the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vashi to give information about the talks to the community. At this time, Patil said that the government has given us some documents. I will read out the decisions that have been taken in it. However, Jarange Patil has announced that the final decision on the protest will be taken after consulting the community.

Lakhs of people have gathered in Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to hear what announcement Manoj Jarange Patil will make about reservation. However, since the sound system is not working properly, Jarange Patil has appealed to the protesters to wait until the second arrangement is made. I will read out the decisions taken by the government at 2 o'clock and then we will discuss," Jarange Patil said.