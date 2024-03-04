Maratha Protestors Tear Down Hoardings Welcoming Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Vaijapur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a visit to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar from tonight. Shah's rally will be held at the Marathwada Cultural Board ground tomorrow evening. Meanwhile, angry Maratha protesters tore banners informing and welcoming Shah's rally at Tunki in Vaijapur taluka this afternoon. The protesters raised slogans and protested against the government on the Maratha reservation and farmers' issue.

The Maratha agitation has been going on for the last few days under the leadership of Manoj Jarange for a Kunbi certificate and reservation from the OBC category. Meanwhile, protesters tore the banner of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's rally at Tunki in Vaijapur taluka this afternoon, protesting against the government on Maratha reservation and farmers' issues.