Maratha Quota Activists Confront NCP-SP Leader Jayant Patil During 'Shivrajya Yatra' in Jalna

Mumbai, August 19: A group of Maratha quota activists confronted Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) or NCP(SP) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil and sought the party's stand on the issue of reservations for the community.

The incident occurred on Sunday (August 18) during the Sharad Pawar-led party's 'Shivrajya Yatra' in Jalna's Badnapur. Lok Sabha MP Amol Kolhe and MLA Rajesh Tope accompanied Patil. The activists wanted Patil to make a statement on the party's stand on granting reservations to Marathas in jobs and education.

The NCP (SP) leader experienced a similar episode in Ghanswanghi, which is just a few kilometres away from Antarwali Sarati, the epicentre of the Maratha quota stir being led by activist Manoj Jarange. In Bhokardan, during an event associated with the yatra, several people indulged in sloganeering, leading to Patil not delivering his speech, eyewitnesses said.

Patil ended the event by saying Tope had spoken well so there was no need for him to add anything more. He also admonished the crowd for indiscipline and said those indulging in such acts were helping BJP leader and former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, who hails from Bhokardan.