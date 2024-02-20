Maratha Quota Bill: CM Shinde Clarifies Stand on 'Sagesoire', Appeals to Jarange Patil and Supporters

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday introduced the bill on Maratha reservation in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Later, the Speaker announced that the bill had been passed. Therefore, a law to give 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs has now been passed in the state assembly. However, Manoj Jarange Patil has warned the government over the word 'sagesoire'. On this too, the Chief Minister raised his stand in the Assembly. Chief Minister Shinde said that action will also be taken soon on the notification of the relevant ordinance.

"With the blessings of Chhatrapati, for the entire Maratha community, for millions of my Maratha brothers, today is a historic day of fulfillment of wishes. Today is a day of joy, contentment, and a sense of duty for me. Be it OBC brothers, or any other community... We have decided to provide reservations in education and jobs for the Maratha community without hurting anyone's reservation," Shinde said.

"We have received 6 lakh objections regarding the notification, which is being scrutinized. Therefore, the staff and officers have been given responsibility for this as well. Further action will be taken after classification and scrutiny," the chief minister said. "It is wrong to make hasty decisions, it is not in the interest of the people. With that, we're not going to cheat anyone. Therefore, these objection applications will be scrutinized and action will be taken," Shinde said in the Assembly. The government has also started issuing certificates and certificates to the old Kunbi records of 1967.

Protesters should exercise restraint

"I request Jarange Patil and his colleagues that this Maratha reservation has been given by the government within 3 months of taking an oath to give Maratha reservation. So, correct the misconceptions in your mind. The government will fully convince the court of its stand to uphold this reservation. The protesters should exercise restraint," Shinde said.

We reached 25 million people

"The survey has been conducted on all sides to ensure that reservations are maintained. The survey has reached out to 2.5 crore people from all walks of life. It's a detailed survey. More than 400,000 people worked on the survey. So, this reservation will last, the government is giving this reservation within the framework of the law," Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said.

