Maratha quota protest in Beed: Women stage half-buried protest

The issue of the Maratha reservation is currently a significant concern in the state. Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike has brought this matter to the forefront, with Maratha protesters taking to the streets, demanding action from the state government. In the village of Wasanwadi in the Beed district, four women took a unique form of protest by burying themselves in the ground up to their necks.

These four women from Wasanwadi staged this striking protest to demand Maratha reservation rights. They raised their voices against the government's inaction, chanting slogans like "One Maratha lakh Marathas, reservation must be given.” They also called for Kunbi certificates to be granted to them. The village's administrative officer was informed of the protest and visited the site to assess the situation.

The women also questioned the government's handling of the Maratha reservation issue and urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to either grant the Kunbi certificate to the Maratha community or resign, with one of them expressing readiness to assume the role of chief minister to ensure the reservation. They raised concerns about the loss of lives in the ongoing agitation and referenced the recent passing of Vinayak Mete.

Meanwhile, Karuna Munde Sharma met with the protesting women, urging them to end their protest.