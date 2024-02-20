Maratha Quote Bill: CM Eknath Shinde Comments on Reservation Decision, Appeals for Restraint from Maratha Activists

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday introduced a bill on Maratha reservation in the Maharashtra Assembly. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "I keep my word. I don't turn words around. They trust me because I keep my word. I am a worker of Balasaheb, Anand Dighe. This is a victory for Manoj Jarange's fight."



While introducing the Bill for Maratha reservation, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "I am working as chief minister because of everyone's goodwill. I don't belong to any one caste or religion. But if there was a movement of any other community like the Maratha community, I would have taken the same stand. My stand for the Maratha community would have been the same for other communities. The Prime Minister said that the state government is working with the mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. If a community is backward, it is our job to bring them into the mainstream. Therefore, we have decided to give reservation to the Maratha community educationally and socially without hurting anyone else's reservation."

"In the winter session of the legislative assembly in Nagpur, all the members of both the houses had raised how the Maratha community needed reservation in a three-day discussion. Interestingly, I had announced that a special session of the legislature would be convened in February 2024 to find a permanent solution to the issue as all houses had strong support for the Maratha reservation. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, and the entire cabinet, including me, have been working round the clock for the last 150 days." Eknath Shinde said that "today's special session of the Legislative Council is the result of the immense hard work of the administration, especially the general administration department, state backward class commission, social justice, and special assistance department, revenue department, law, and justice department as well as finance department and home department officials to the last class IV employees".

"I am happy that the promise I made has been fulfilled. It's everyone's decision. The government has decided to give reservations to socially and educationally backward communities. We have seen that by taking the oath of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had taken an oath to give reservations to the Maratha community without hurting any community. I am aware of the pain of the Maratha community who fought the battle. With the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this day is historic and wish-fulfilling. Many historic decisions have been taken in the structure of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. Even today, this structure is witnessing this historic day," Shinde said.

"All of Maharashtra must have seen that I had to meet the protesters. I never followed protocol. I've worked with people. I never abdicated my position. Some say that when the protesters called off the protest, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wasted time. But the decision we have taken today will benefit everyone. We have taken decisions in the interest of farmers and workers. After thinking ten times, we give the word. But people trust me because I keep my word."

"The decision we have taken is the victory of Maratha protester Manoj Jarange Patil. He never gave up patience. This time, the Maratha community staged a protest. But now, everyone has to be respectful. This is a victory of the unity and perseverance of the Maratha community. The agitation by the Maratha community had gained an edge. It would have hindered the development of the state and it would have been unaffordable for the state. S All the legal processes have to be followed. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also appealed for restraint.