Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil Clears His Stance on Govt Delegation Meeting

Manoj Jarange Patil's convoy, which was marching from Jalna to Mumbai to demand Maratha reservation, has reached Lonavala. Manoj Jarange Patil is on his way to Mumbai to surround the government. If Jarange Patil arrives in Mumbai along with thousands of protesters, the government will face a major crisis. In view of this, a delegation of the government has reached Lonavala to resolve their demands. "But first I will discuss with the community and then discuss the proposal brought by the delegation," Jarange Patil said.

"We want reservation and when we get it, we'll go home again. It does not matter whether we get it in Beed, in Pune, in Lonavala or in Vashi. We are not going to live in Mumbai forever. Once we get reservation, we will go back," Manoj Jarange said. Jarange Patil, however, also warned that if the delegation gives vague assurances, they will not be accepted.



Manoj Jarange Patil's fourth stay and meeting was scheduled to be held at Wakasai Chawl near Lonavala town at 8.30 pm on Wednesday. However, it took Manoj Jarange Patil more than 10 hours to travel from Wagholi to Lonavala and it took him 6.45 am to reach the venue. At 6 am, Jarange Patil reached Maval.



Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Manoj Jarange will accept the new proposal brought by the government delegation and withdraw his agitation.