Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil gives ultimatum to government, "make decision or else...."

The ongoing deliberations surrounding Maratha reservation in the state have transitioned from the Assembly to the Legislative Council. All-party Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have collectively advocated for granting reservation to the Maratha community, a sentiment that has been formally introduced in the House. However, leaders representing Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are adamant that Maratha reservation should not come at the expense of compromising OBC reservation. Meanwhile, the deadline set by the government for hunger striker Manoj Jarange Patil is approaching. The government had committed to implementing reservation by December 25, and Jarange, addressing reporters, has clarified his next course of action.

Manoj Jarange Patil has declared that he will remain silent until the 24th of December, emphasizing that on that day, the true identity and sentiments of the Maratha community will become apparent. Expressing determination, he asserted, "If we don't get reservation by December 24, we are ready for the next fight." Patil reiterated the government's commitment to the Maratha community, referencing a letter held by MLA Bachchu Kadu, which supposedly contains a written assurance from the government regarding Maratha reservation. Highlighting the significance of the upcoming December 17 meeting, Patil stated that it would determine the future course of their agitation. According to the government's written communication, they were supposed to receive a response on Maratha reservation by December 17. However, as of now, no such communication has been received. Patil mentioned the existence of videos capturing the government's assurances. He declared that if reservation is not granted by December 17, the matter will be considered concluded, and they will announce the next protest during the meeting on that day. Additionally, he expressed the intention to share all relevant documents and videos with the media.

The government doesn't seem serious.

Regarding Maratha reservation, the government doesn't seem serious. So far, they have been procrastinating on it. Although Nitesh Rane spoke out against the charges on the Maratha agitation, no action has been taken yet. Some issues have been stalled due to legal matters. On December 8, he said that the issue of Maratha reservation will be discussed in the session, but that too has not been taken up. Time was given for the reservation issue within two days, but it hasn't been addressed yet. Therefore, it seems that the government is procrastinating. By listening to Bhujbal, if you try to do injustice to the Marathas, the government will regret it, is the indication given by Patil in response to Jaranje.