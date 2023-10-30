Maratha reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil's health worsens on day 6 of hunger strike

On the sixth day of his ongoing indefinite hunger strike, Manoj Jarange-Patil's health deteriorated significantly as Maratha protests intensified in various parts of the state. Jarange-Patil, who has refrained from food, water, or medication, appeared visibly weakened and frail. He was observed lying on a stage in his village, Antaravali-Sarati, surrounded by concerned supporters. His weakness was apparent, with trembling hands and dark circles under his eyes.

During an attempt to address the media, Jarange-Patil struggled to sit up for an extended period, ultimately lying down due to his deteriorating condition. The hunger strike leader's declining health raised concerns among his supporters.

Amidst these developments, the state government's cabinet sub-committee on Marathas is expected to hold a crucial meeting during the day, potentially making significant announcements.

Simultaneously, at least nine bus depots in Nanded remained closed on Monday. Additionally, six government buses were reportedly pelted with stones in Dharashiv (formerly Osmanabad district), with another four buses in Jalna suffering similar attacks. Two tehsildars' vehicles in Beed were also targeted, resulting in one being badly damaged and another set ablaze.

Jarange-Patil's hunger strike has taken on a significant political dimension, with Marathas restricting the entry of leaders from all political parties into their villages or towns. He warned on Sunday that if his "heart stops beating," the "state government will stop breathing." The situation remains tense as the hunger strike continues and protests gain momentum across the state.