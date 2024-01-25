Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange Patil's March in Pimpri Chinchwad Lasts for Eight Hours 

Pimpri Chinchwad: The march led by Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil arrived in Bhakti Shakti Chowk on Thursday morning after a night of enthusiastic support from the Maratha community.

The march, which began in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district, reached Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday evening. It passed through Sangvi Phata, Pimpri Nilakh Chowk, Jagtap Dairy, Kalewadi Phata Dange Chowk, Thakurli Birla Hospital Chowk, Chinchwadgaon, Chinchwad Station, Kalamboli Nagar Akurdi, Khandoba Mal Chowk, Tilak Chowk, and reached the city limits via Bhakti Shakti Chowk.

Maratha community members stay awake all night

The march received a massive response from the Maratha community in Pimpri Chinchwad. Thousands of people lined the route throughout the night to show their support for the march and to demand the Maratha reservation.

The march arrived at Bhakti Shakti Chowk in Pimpri Chinchwad around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday. As the march arrived, the crowd erupted into cheers and chants of "Who is coming? The Maratha tiger is coming!", "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji!", and "Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha!"

Firecrackers were set off to celebrate the arrival of Jarange Patil. Many residents of the city stayed up all night to see the march.