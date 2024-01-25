Maratha Aarakshan: Mumbai Police Denies Permission for Manoj Jarange Patil’s Hunger Strike at Azad Maidan

The agitation for the Maratha reservation has been going on for the last few days. Manoj Jarange Patil will be reaching Mumbai in January along with lakhs of Maratha protesters. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has now issued a notice to Jarange Patil denying permission to hold a fast at Azad Maidan. Yesterday, the High Court held a hearing on the protest, during which it directed the Mumbai Police to do so.

A large number of protesters will come with Manoj Jarange Patil. The Mumbai Police has also said that the rally has not been allowed in Mumbai as there is not a huge capacity at Azad Maidan and there are other scheduled events at the rest of the ground. Therefore, this march should not come to Maidan and should continue at the ground at Kharghar. Permission should also be obtained from the concerned office, the notice said.

Manoj Jarange Patil arrives at Lonavala

Manoj Jarange Patil's fourth stay and meeting was scheduled to be held at Wakasai Chawl near Lonavala town at 8.30 pm on Wednesday. However, it took Manoj Jarange Patil more than 10 hours to travel from Wagholi to Lonavala and it took him 6.45 am to reach the venue.

However, the entire Maratha community had been burning hundreds of bonfires at the venue all night to see Patil and listen to his thoughts. When we spoke to him at 4 am, he said, "How can we sleep when our Manoj Dada is awake day and night so that our children get the right to the reservation?" Manoj Jarange Patil, who left Wagholi yesterday morning, is awake from today. Lakhs of Maratha community members have stopped everywhere to welcome him.