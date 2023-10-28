Maratha reservation protesters to launch indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow

Amid escalating demands for reservations for the Maratha community in jobs and education, protesters are preparing for an indefinite hunger strike set to commence on Sunday. Manoj Jarange Patil, the leader of the quota agitation, who is already on a hunger strike, revealed that villagers across the state would join the hunger strike.

Patil said, "It will be an indefinite fast, with villagers taking part. They will drink water and fast. I urge them to sit together from tomorrow in solidarity. A large number of the Maratha community will go on a hunger strike, and this is going to be a significant movement in the country.”

Furthermore, Patil disclosed that the third phase of the agitation is scheduled for October 31, underscoring the persistence of the protesters in their quest for Maratha reservations.

Tragic Incident Sparks Concern

Amidst the ongoing agitation, a protester demanding Maratha reservations tragically died by suicide, jumping into a water tank in Beed district on Friday. This marked the third such incident of an agitator resorting to self-harm to press the reservation demand.

Patil, deeply affected by these incidents, urged restraint and said, "I request with folded hands that no one should end their life for reservation." He called upon the government to take these tragedies seriously and added, "If this happens to any of your relatives, you won't be able to sleep through the night. Don't have fun while people are dying."

Warning to the Government

In his fourth day of hunger strike, Patil issued a stern warning to the government, cautioning, “The government should not take this lightly; it will be hard for them." He held the government accountable for the well-being of fasting villagers and stated, “If something happens to villagers who are fasting, the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, and the state will be responsible.”

Allegations Against the State Government

Patil expressed suspicions about the state government's intentions, alleging that it was conspiring against granting reservations to the Marathas. He asserted, "It's a conspiracy by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to stop Marathas from progressing." In response, he called for a special session of the State Assembly to pass the Maratha Reservation Bill.

As the agitation intensifies and hunger strikes loom, the state government is facing growing pressure to address the demands of the Maratha community and resolve the reservation issue to prevent further tragic incidents.