Maratha Reservation Protests Intensify as Manoj Jarange's March Enters Mumbai

Maratha protesters led by Manoj Jarange Patil are marching towards Mumbai in large numbers. Shouting slogans of 'Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha', Manoj Jarange Patil's Maratha reservation foot march has entered Navi Mumbai and will leave for Mumbai around 10 am in the morning.

Currently, Manoj Jarange Patil has reached the Agriculture Produce Market Committee building in Vashi and thousands of protesters who have participated in the Maratha Kranti Morcha are with him. Thousands of citizens had gathered at the venue of the meeting at Matadi Bhavan Chowk to welcome Manoj Jarange Patil even at one o'clock in the night. Many people had started dancing to the beat of dhol-tasha. The enthusiasm of each other was being increased by waving saffron flags and shouting slogans. Manoj Jarange Patil arrived at 5.30 am. A meeting of Manoj Jarange Patil will be held in Vashi.

The Maratha reservation foot march started from Lonavla on January 20, 2024. The protesters are demanding 16% reservation for the Maratha community in government jobs and education. The march is expected to reach Mumbai on January 30, 2024.The Maratha community is a large and influential community in Maharashtra. The community has been demanding reservation for many years. The state government has already announced a 12% reservation for the Maratha community, but the protesters are demanding 16% reservation.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has received support from a wide range of people, including politicians, activists, and celebrities. The march has also drawn criticism from some quarters, who argue that it is disruptive and unnecessary.It remains to be seen whether the Maratha Kranti Morcha will be successful in achieving its demands. However, the march has certainly put the issue of Maratha reservation back in the spotlight.

The meeting between Manoj Jarange Patil and the government delegation is expected to be held in the afternoon. The meeting is likely to be focused on the issue of reservation for the Maratha community.The outcome of the meeting is likely to have a significant impact on the movement. If the government is able to convince Manoj Jarange Patil to withdraw the movement, it will be a major victory for the government. However, if Manoj Jarange Patil is able to maintain his demand for 16% reservation, the movement is likely to continue.

Thousands of Maratha protesters have arrived in Navi Mumbai from all corners of the state. Even after midnight, the protesters were arriving at the market yard on tractors, trucks, tempos, and motorcycles. The entire Navi Mumbai area was buzzing with slogans of 'Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha'. At Palm Beach Road, Nerul, Sarsole, Sanpada Chowk, hundreds of citizens of Navi Mumbai welcomed the protesters. Volunteers were deployed at various places on the road to provide information. The entire area was shaken by the slogans of 'Ek Maratha Lakh Maratha'.