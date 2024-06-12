Maratha Reservation Row: MLA Rajendra Raut Mediates as Manoj Jarange Patil Continues Hunger Strike

Barshi: Maratha sctivist Manoj Jarange Patil has been on a fast-unto-death at Antarwali Sarati for the last four days demanding implementation of the Sagesoyre provision for Maratha reservation. Independent MLA Rajendra Raut has been negotiating on behalf of the government.

Raut met Jarange Patil late on Tuesday night and discussed the agitation. He also spoke to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the phone and informed him that Jarange Patil's health has deteriorated. Jarange Patil then agreed to take saline at the insistence of MLA Raut, Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, and the worker present.

On Monday, Raut held a press conference in Barshi and said that he would not allow Jarange Patil to go on a hunger strike for long. And immediately went to Antarwali Sarti and met Jarange Patil. Later, he went to Mumbai and discussed the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar. Later today, he again discussed the withdrawal of Jarange Patil's fast at midnight.

In these three days, Jarange has been in touch with Patil and the government. It remains to be seen whether MLA Rajendra Raut's efforts will be successful. In the next two days, the Maratha reservation dispute is likely to be resolved. He is scheduled to meet Manoj Jarange Patil again today (Wednesday) along with a delegation of two ministers.