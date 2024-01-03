Maratha Reservation: Search for Kunbi Records Intensifies, CM Shinde Assures Jarange Patil

Mumbai/Jalna: In a bid to expedite the process of the Maratha reservation, the Maharashtra government has ordered a 100% verification of records in every village in Marathwada to identify Kunbi entries. Additionally, documents from Hyderabad, Telangana will also be scrutinized.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a virtual interaction with Manoj Jarange Patil, assured the Maratha leader of the government's commitment to providing reservations to the community. The hearing on the curative petition is scheduled for January 24.

Patil reiterated his stance, demanding that a GR be issued for reservation including the word "sagesoyare" (relatives). He stated that if the reservation is granted by January 20, there would be no need for the protesters to come to Mumbai.

A meeting regarding the Maratha reservation was held at Sahyadri Guest House on Tuesday. CM Shinde, along with other ministers and senior officials, interacted with Patil to discuss the ongoing efforts for reservation. The CM directed all officials to cooperate with the committee and expedite the search for relevant records.

Maratha Community Survey:

The State Backward Classes Commission has prepared a door-to-door survey to determine the backwardness of the Maratha community.

Detailed planning is underway at the taluka, municipal corporation, and municipal council levels for the survey.

The actual survey is expected to begin in the next one to two days.

No Kunbi Entries Found for Jarange, Antarwali:

It has come to light that not a single family member of Manoj Jarange Patil has a Kunbi entry. Not a single Kunbi entry has been found in the village of Antarwali Sarati, where the agitation is currently underway.