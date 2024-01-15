Maratha Reservation Talks Reach Impasse, Protest Looms Despite Bacchu Kadu's Assurances

Jalna: Despite ongoing talks with the Maharashtra government, Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange Patil has renewed calls for a protest in Mumbai on January 20. The dispute hinges on the inclusion of kin in the Kunbi certificate for those whose caste records have been unearthed.

On Monday, Patil met with MLA Bacchu Kadu, representing the government, at Antarwali Sarati. Kadu offered several conciliatory measures, including displaying the list of verified records in gram panchayats from January 16-17 and submitting the community's suggestions to the government for consideration.

However, Kadu's assurances about expediting the process and engaging with the Chief Minister failed to fully appease Patil. He emphasized the need for immediate distribution of certificates to those whose records were found and demanded a concrete government decision or legislation by January 20.

"Discussions will continue, but delays are possible," Patil warned. "Therefore, regardless of the outcome, the Mumbai protest scheduled for the 20th will happen."

Meanwhile, Kadu acknowledged the frustration within the Maratha community, pledging his own support if negotiations fail. "While I am here today representing the government, I want to reiterate that if our demands are not met by the 20th, I will personally join the movement," he declared.