Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale gets bails in Facebook post case against NCP leader Sharad Pawar

Actress Ketaki Chitale, who was in trouble due to her controversial remarks, has finally got relief in the case of an offensive Facebook post against NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Thane Sessions Court has granted her bail.

Earlier, the Thane Sessions Court had granted her bail in the atrocity case. She was granted bail on a caste bond of Rs 25,000. Actress Ketki Chitale, who had posted an offensive post on social media against NCP president Sharad Pawar, had moved the high court against the arrest. "My arrest is illegal," Ketki had claimed in the petition.

'I was arrested without due process" Ketaki had moved the petition seeking that the High Court should declare the arrest illegal. Before arresting Ketki, the police should have given her a notice under CRPC 41 (a) and asked her to appear before the investigating officer, Ketki's lawyer Yogesh Deshpande had argued in court.