"Marathi Is Our Identity, But...": Ujjwal Nikam on Ongoing Language Row in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Language row has been seen growing in the state. Fight between Marathi and non-Marathi speaking citizen has been increasing day by day. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray shared the stage publicly for the first time in two decades at the “Awaz Marathicha” victory rally at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Mumbai. The rally was held to celebrate the Maharashtra government’s decision to withdraw two Government Resolutions that aimed to introduce Hindi as a mandatory third language in schools. Meanwhile Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam says has commented on ongoing controversy.

While talking IANS Ujjwal Nikam said,"Marathi is our identity, but Hindi is spoken across the country. If every state insists only their language should be spoken, what will others do? There needs to be a common consensus people should learn and speak Marathi too. Many IAS and IPS officers come from outside, and Marathi is an easy and simple language. No one should object to learning it."

Maharashtra, specially Mumbai and its suburbs many incidents of fights between Marathi and non-Marathi speakers were reported on that Nikam stated, "Everyone should know Marathi, but that doesn't mean action should be taken against those who don’t speak it. Misusing this issue is not right".

Amid the ongoing debate over linguistic identity in Maharashtra, a heartwarming gesture by Punjabi residents in Miraj has caught the public's eye. At Maharana Pratap Chowk, several Punjabi businessmen held posters reading, “I am Punjabi, but I belong to Maharashtra,” “I speak Marathi,” and “I am proud of the Marathi language.” This peaceful display of unity comes at a time when tensions around the Marathi vs. non-Marathi identity are intensifying across the state. Leading the initiative was Daljitsingh Ramgadia, a young Punjabi entrepreneur, who proudly held his placard in the bustling town square, drawing attention and admiration.

Daljitsingh’s symbolic act quickly attracted a curious crowd. Many passersby stopped to observe and interact with him, moved by his declaration of cultural integration. Miraj, known for its industrial growth, is home to many Punjabi families who settled there for business over the decades. These families, rather than remaining isolated, have deeply assimilated into local culture. Most speak fluent Marathi and actively participate in Maharashtrian customs. Daljitsingh’s family, for instance, has lived in Miraj since 1970 and operates a weighbridge in the city’s industrial area, contributing to the region’s economy and communal harmony.