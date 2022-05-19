Marathi OTT series 'RaanBaazaar' trailer exposes murky side of politics

Mumbai, May 19 The trailer of Marathi webseries ‘RaanBaazaar was released recently. It gives a peek into the diabolical world of power and politics presenting a riveting and gripping turn of events. The series has been written and directed by Abhijit Panse, who is known for his work in films like ‘Rege and ‘Thackeray.

The series, which stars Prajakta Mali, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Agashe, Tejaswini Pandit, Mohan Joshi And Urmila Kothare, follows the coming together of two unidentified prostitutes who unknowingly shake the very core of Maharashtra's politics. It brings to the fore dark secrets, grey characters and the game of power.

Senior Marathi actor Sachin Khedekar expressed his confidence in the series as he said in a statement, "‘RaanBaazaar' is a once in a lifetime series. It was extremely important to get each tone of the character right, because the storyline lies heavily on the back of its characters and you need to do justice. The series is our labour of love and I am impatiently waiting for it to be released and see how the audience reacts."

Writer-Director Abhijit Panse said that the series is something that has never been attempted in Marathi entertainment. "This series is unlike any of the work I have done in the past or for the fact Marathi entertainment has seen. The aim was to create a locally rooted drama on international standards. It was a tough task but I am happy we emerged successful. The audaciousness and bravado of this series is sure to set high benchmarks for thrillers in Indian entertainment," he said.

Touted to be Marathi entertainment's biggest web series till date, ‘RaanBaazaar', presented by Planet Marathi OTT; a Vistas Media Capital company, Akshay Bardapurkar and produced by Ravana Future Productions, Abhijit Panse and Anita Palande, is scheduled to release on OTT platform Planet Marathi on May 20 this year.

Producer Akshay Bardapurkar fresh off the blockbuster success of his recent production ‘Chandramukhi', shared, "We have not created the ‘RaanBaazaar' universe for mere shock value. The idea behind backing such a strong drama is to tell an extremely potent story that will catapult us in the big league players of political, thriller content. I am happy the final product has come out so beautifully and I cannot wait till audiences get a chance to watch it."

