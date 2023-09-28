"Marathi people deny houses to SC community based on Caste": Jitendra Awhad

A significant political controversy has erupted in Mumbai following allegations by a Marathi woman that she was prevented from purchasing an office in a Gujarati-dominated building society in suburban Mulund. The incident came to light as a video of the confrontation between the woman and society members went viral on social media.

The video's circulation on social media prompted a response from top Maharashtra Opposition leaders, who criticized the state government and demanded action against the society members involved in the incident.

While the issue of denying a house to a Marathi woman is under discussion, the issue of Muslims, Backward Class individuals, and even non-vegetarians being denied houses in Mumbai has also come to the forefront.

मराठी महिलेला घर नाकारल म्हणून गुजराथी लोकांवर पोलिसांनी गुन्हा दाखल केला.



मारवाडी जैन गुजराथी हाउसींग सोसायटी मधे मराठी लोकांना खालच्या दर्जाचे,मांस खाणारे म्हणून घरे मिळत नाहीत.मुंबईत हे सगळ्यांना माहितीच आहे.



Nationalist Congress Party's General Secretary, Dr Jitendra Awhad,has expressed his views on this matter.

Jitendra Awhad said, "Police filed a case against Gujarati people for denying a house to a Marathi woman. In Marwari Jain Gujarati housing societies, Marathis are denied homes, labeled as meat-eaters. Everyone in Mumbai knows this. After the Mulund incident, the news was flooded with comments calling for the expulsion of Gujarati people.”

“The same Marathi people deny houses to scheduled cast people based on caste. Muslims are denied a home because of their religion. When Gujarati, Marwari, and Jain people kick Marathi people, they scream loudly. Bitter but true,” he wrote in Marathi on X.