Marathi would never die, says poet Naigaonkar

Renowned Marathi poet Ashok Naigaonkar has said Marathi has spread worldwide and it would never become extinct as some people fear.

Naigaonkar, known for poems infused with humour and sarcasm, was presiding over a Kavi Sammelan (poets' meet) on Marathi Basha Gaurav Din (Marathi language pride day) here on Monday. He finds audience even in foreign countries, including in the United States, he said.

According to a report of PTI, When I look at them, I feel proud and I am convinced that the Marathi language will never die and it has spread all over the world, he said.