Marathwada seeks Rs 100 crore from government to address water crisis

The administrative body of Marathwada has put forth a request for the government to provide Rs 100 crore in order to tackle the water shortage that has impacted 5,311 villages in the region. The report outlines various expenditures, such as repairing water supply systems, procuring private wells, and acquiring 900 water tankers to address the situation over the next two and a half to three months.

Heavy and unseasonal rains that have been attributed to the effects of El Nino are creating a water shortage-like situation from mid-May to the end of July. A demand report outlining measures to be taken in response to possible water shortages in the rural areas of the region has been prepared by the divisional administration and sent to the government for consideration.

According to the demand report, there is a requirement for 900 water tankers to cater to the water needs of Marathwada for the next three months. Additionally, the report suggests acquiring a total of 3,471 wells, which includes both private and public wells, to help alleviate the water scarcity situation.

According to the deputy divisional commissioner (revenue) Parag Soman, a report containing information about the expenses required for taking measures to combat possible water shortages in rural areas of the division has been submitted to the government.