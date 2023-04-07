Masks mandatory at Pandharpur temple amidst rising Covid-19 cases

The threat of COVID-19 is increasing as the number of confirmed cases in India has exceeded 25,000. Maharashtra, one of the most affected states, has more than 4,000 active cases, with 803 new cases being reported just yesterday.

Furthermore, the country is set to conduct mock drills for COVID-19 on April 10 and 11 to assess the situation and preparedness. As a preventive measure, wearing masks has been made mandatory at the Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra.

Today, the Health Minister of India convened a meeting with state Health Ministers to assess the current COVID-19 situation. The Minister of State for Health, Bharati Pawar, declared that mock drills will take place nationwide from April 10 to 11.