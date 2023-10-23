Massive drug bust in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: DRI seizes ₹250 crore worth of contraband, 2 arrested

In a major operation led by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in collaboration with the Ahmedabad zonal unit and the Gujarat police crime branch, a clandestine drug manufacturing ring was busted in the Kanchanwadi and Paithan MIDC areas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The successful operation, shrouded in secrecy, was carried out on October 20 and 21, leading to the seizure of over 44 kilograms of potent narcotic substances, including Cocaine, Mephedrone, and Ketamine, with an estimated street value exceeding Rs 250 crore.

Two key suspects, Jiteshkumar Hinoriya Premjibhai alias Patel, a 44-year-old resident of Bungalow No. 19, Gut No. 42, Florenza Villas, Kanchanwadi, and Sandeep Shankar Kumawat, 40, from Waluj, were apprehended during the operation.

The investigation began when the DRI's Ahmedabad office received critical information suggesting the illegal production of narcotics in several factories within the Paithan and Waluj MIDC areas. Following this lead, DRI officers, in coordination with the Ahmedabad police crime branch, conducted a raid on Jiteshkumar's residence in Kanchanwadi. The raid uncovered a stash that included 23 kilograms of Cocaine, 2.9 kilograms of Mephedrone, and a significant sum of Rs 30 lakh in cash.

In a parallel raid, authorities descended upon the Mahalaxmi Chemical Factory located in the Paithan MIDC area, unearthing another cache of narcotics. This haul included 4.5 kilograms of Mephedrone, 4.3 kilograms of Ketamine, and 9.3 kilograms of Mephedrone mixed with other chemicals.

During the operation, a total of more than 44 kilograms of narcotics were seized, with an estimated black-market value surpassing Rs 250 crore. Both suspects now face legal action under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

In a dramatic turn of events, Jiteshbhai, one of the accused, attempted to take his own life while in custody at the DRI office in Cidco by slashing his throat and hand with a shard of glass. He sustained serious injuries and was promptly admitted to MGM Hospital. Meanwhile, Kumawat was produced before the judicial magistrate (first class) on Sunday and was remanded to one day of police custody.

The meticulous execution of the operation ensured that confidentiality was maintained throughout. The full extent of the operation only became public knowledge when Jiteshbhai was hospitalized. Kumawat, on the other hand, remains in the custody of the Cidco police station, as the investigation continues to unfold.