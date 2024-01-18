Massive Fire at a Chemical Factory in Thane’s Badlapur
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2024 09:16 AM2024-01-18T09:16:02+5:302024-01-18T09:19:28+5:30
A massive fire broke out at Veeki chemical factory in Badlapur MIDC, Thane district, on Thursday morning. The incident took place at round 5 am and the tremors were felt up to 4 km. According to reports, the blast led to the death of 1 worker and 5 others have sustained injuries. Fire brigade and police reached the spot. Thane City Police has also arrived at the chemical factory to take stock of the situation.Open in app