Massive Fire at a Chemical Factory in Thane’s Badlapur

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 18, 2024 09:16 AM2024-01-18T09:16:02+5:302024-01-18T09:19:28+5:30

A massive fire broke out at Veeki chemical factory in Badlapur MIDC, Thane district, on Thursday morning.  The incident ...

Massive Fire at a Chemical Factory in Thane’s Badlapur | Massive Fire at a Chemical Factory in Thane’s Badlapur

Massive Fire at a Chemical Factory in Thane’s Badlapur

A massive fire broke out at Veeki chemical factory in Badlapur MIDC, Thane district, on Thursday morning.  The incident took place at round 5 am and the tremors were felt up to 4 km. According to reports, the blast led to the death of 1 worker and 5 others have sustained injuries. Fire brigade and police reached the spot. Thane City Police has also arrived at the chemical factory to take stock of the situation. 

Open in app
Tags :Fire AccidentBadlapurChemical FactoryThane