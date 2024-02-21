Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Furniture-Making Factory In Nagpur (Watch Video)

A fire broke out Wednesday evening at a plastic furniture factory in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

A fire broke out Wednesday evening at a plastic furniture factory in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

Initial reports indicate the fire erupted at Vaidya Industries in Ghoghali around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters are battling the blaze, with at least five tenders deployed at the scene.

Video footage shows flames engulfing the factory, and black smoke billowing from the structure. Ghoghali is a village in Nagpur Rural tehsil.

No injuries or casualties have been reported as of yet. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

