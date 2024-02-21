Massive Fire Breaks Out At Plastic Furniture-Making Factory In Nagpur (Watch Video)

A fire broke out Wednesday evening at a plastic furniture factory in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra.

Initial reports indicate the fire erupted at Vaidya Industries in Ghoghali around 6:30 p.m. Firefighters are battling the blaze, with at least five tenders deployed at the scene.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Fire broke out at a plastic furniture-making factory named Vaidya Industries at Ghoghali, Besa area of Nagpur. The fire was reported at around 6.30 pm. Five fire tenders are on the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/mhW7IhJLGq — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2024

Video footage shows flames engulfing the factory, and black smoke billowing from the structure. Ghoghali is a village in Nagpur Rural tehsil.

No injuries or casualties have been reported as of yet. The cause of the fire is under investigation.