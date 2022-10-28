Massive fire breaks out in Kurla, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a cloth godown located on the LBS Marg in Kurla west. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the firefighting operation was launched, the official said

By 8.27am, fire was covered from all sides and yet to be fully douse. The BMC reported a level two fire. No casualties has been reported so far.

The fire spread to five to six adjoining galas (commercial spaces), but it remained restricted to electric wiring, plywood, stocks of wood and other material, he said.