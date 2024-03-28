Massive Fire Engulfs L&T Logistic Park in Nagpur, Firefighters Rush to Scene

Nagpur: A massive fire broke out at 14-mile L&T Logistics Park on Amravati Road around noon. Soon after receiving the call from the fire department, three fire tenders from the Civil Line fire station and one each from Kalmeshwar, Wadi, and Mihan rushed to the spot. As soon as they reached the spot, huge flames of fire were coming from the logistics park. Oil tankers are inside the park.



The fire brigade is trying to douse the fire. The fire is causing problems for the fire brigade as the entire shed of the logistics park has collapsed. Fire incidents increase in the city as summer begins. Two days ago, a fire broke out at Aanchal Plastic Company on Khadgaon Road which left a lot of damage behind.