Matoshree-Hanuman Chalisa row: Maha govt opposes Rana couple's bail stating it'll hamper case

The Maharashtra government has opposed Ravi & Navneet Rana's bail stating that it will hamper the case as "if granted bail, the accused will not be available at the given time during the course of investigation."

"This is a big plot to create a challenge to the law & order situation... to such an extent that the collapse of law & order can be pleaded & the recommendation can be made for dissolution of the present government by the Governor of Maharashtra," stated Police in its reply.

A Sessions court in Mumbai accepted to hear the bail applications of Amravati Member of Parliament Navneet Rana and her husband Member of Legislative Assembly Ravi Rana tomorrow on Saturday. The court will hear the plea tomorrow at 2.45 pm.

The couple was sent to judicial custody for 14-days by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra on April 24.The couple was sent to judicial custody for 14-days by the Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra on April 24. The Amravati MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana announced their plan to chant "Hanuman Chalisa" outside Matoshree, the private residence of Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray.