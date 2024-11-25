Maulana Sajjad Nomani Apologises After Maharashtra Election Results, Says 'I Take My Words Back'

The issue of "Vote Jihad" in the Maharashtra Assembly elections became a significant topic of discussion, particularly after a video featuring Maulana Sajjad Nomani surfaced. The video prompted the BJP to target the Maha Vikas Aghadi during the election campaign. In the aftermath of the election results, Maulana Nomani clarified his position on the controversial statement.

Maulana Sajjad Nomani, President of the All India Ekta Forum, issued a clarification following the declaration of the Maharashtra Assembly election results. He apologised for his earlier remark suggesting that Muslims who voted for the BJP should be boycotted. He clarified that his statement was not meant to target any specific community or issue a fatwa.

A letter from Khalilur Rehman Sajjad Nomani Nadvi surfaced, in which he elaborated on the statement in question. In the letter, he explained that the remark about boycotting Muslims who supported the BJP was made in response to questions from several people about individuals being denied their fundamental right to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. He emphasised that his words were directed towards those individuals and not the broader Muslim community.

Nomani further clarified, "My statement was made in September 2024, long before the Maharashtra elections, and should not be viewed out of context. It was never intended as an attack on any community, nor was it meant to be a fatwa."

In his letter, Nomani also issued an unconditional apology, stating, "If my statement has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I take back my words and apologise unconditionally. I have always fought for truth and justice and opposed anyone who harms the common man, whether they are Muslim or otherwise."

Nomani's initial statement, which urged Muslims to boycott those who voted for the BJP, had sparked significant controversy during the election campaign, with Mahavikas Aghadi supporters highlighting it as a key issue.