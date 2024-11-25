Maulana Arshad Madani Slams PM Narendra Modi's Remarks on Waqf Law, Says 'Frivolous'

President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind and Islamic scholar Maulana Arshad Madani has condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remark that there is “no place for Waqf law in the Constitution,” calling it "frivolous."

The Prime Minister’s statement comes as the Union government has listed the Waqf Amendment Bill for consideration and passage despite objections from opposition parties and several Muslim organizations. The bill seeks to restrict the power of Waqf boards in managing their properties and proposes increased government regulation.

Speaking at an event in Patna, Bihar, Maulana Arshad Madani expressed his dismay, saying, "I was appalled to learn that Modi ji has expressed the view that Waqf should be done away with since there is no provision for it in the Constitution. We did not expect such a frivolous remark from the Prime Minister of India."

Also Read | Those rejected by people repeatedly, try to control House through chaos: PM Modi slams Oppn.

Maulana Madani further explained that Waqf is an integral part of Islam, mentioned in the Hadith, and that Muslims have a duty to protect it. He argued that the Prime Minister’s statement, made during an address to BJP workers in New Delhi on Saturday, was not only ill-informed but could lead to unnecessary restrictions on Muslims’ religious rights in India.

“Tomorrow, it may be said that Muslims would not be allowed to offer namaz, go for the Haj pilgrimage, or give zakat (alms) since these too are not mentioned in the Constitution,” warned Madani, who leads the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind.

Patna, Bihar: Maulana Arshad Madani, the National President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind, says, "In Jharkhand, it was not only the Hindus but both Hindus and Muslims together who rejected this ideology and politics. The BJP's failure in the elections will not be solely attributed to… pic.twitter.com/EaNidh4NuP — IANS (@ians_india) November 24, 2024

"In Jharkhand, it was not only the Hindus but both Hindus and Muslims together who rejected this ideology and politics. The BJP's failure in the elections will not be solely attributed to Muslims, given their population in Jharkhand. This shows that both Hindus and Muslims in Jharkhand have rejected the politics of hatred," Maulana Arshad Madani said in Patna.