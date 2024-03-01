Maval: More Than 100 Local Leaders from Ajit Pawar's NCP Tender Resignation Citing This Reason

Maval: Ajit Pawar's NCP has suffered a major setback in Maval amid the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. NCP leaders in Lonavala city have resigned en masse, leaving the party in a tizzy here. The resigning office-bearers have alleged that they are constantly being sidelined.

Addressing a press conference in Lonavala, the office-bearers expressed their displeasure. With more than 100 resignations at a time, NCP is experiencing yet another falling out within the party. "Vinod Hogale of the city NCP Youth Congress was doing a good job of growing the organization. But suddenly, a new president was appointed to replace him with Hogale's prior knowledge. This caused resentment among the office-bearers. Despite repeatedly taking the party's disputes to the seniors, no action was taken. So, we have to take this step," the official said at a press conference.

Senior NCP leader Balasaheb Paigude and former NCP Youth Congress Lonavala city president Vinod Hogan were present at the press conference. Santosh Kachare of Maval Taluka Film and Cultural Cell, Along with Dattatray Gosavi, Amol Gaikwad, Ramesh Dalvi, Salim Maniar, Ajinkya Kunte, Sudhir Kadam, Krishna Sable, Tushar Padle, Ravi Bhoine, and Gayatri Rile were present.

"Meanwhile, while taking this step, we have taken this decision in consultation with other senior leaders of Lonavala city. They are also with us and many things will be revealed in the coming days and we will soon announce the next decision in consultation with all the workers and office bearers," the offficials annouced.