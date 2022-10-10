MBBS fees at Maharashtra private college cut by over 40 percent

The Fee Regulating Authority has slashed the annual tuition fee for MBBS at Sangli's Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences for 2022-23 to Rs 4.8 lakh from Rs 8.4 lakh. Six sought-after private colleges in the state have not demanded a hike in fees, while a few others have seen an increase of Rs 50,000 to up to Rs 1.5 lakh. According to a TOI report, The FRA arrived at the fee amount based on the expenditure documents of last year submitted by Prakash College.

The institute can seek a review based on proper documentation.Medical college fee hike kept reasonable: FRA chairperson. While most private medical colleges in the state sought a hike in annual fees, the FRA is, based on the expenditure of colleges, allowed a reasonable increase and in one case, even a cut. In marathon meetings scheduled last week, the authority fixed both undergraduate and postgraduate medical college fees to facilitate students in the upcoming admission season.