MBBS fees at Maharashtra private college cut by over 40 percent
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 10, 2022 10:20 AM 2022-10-10T10:20:00+5:30 2022-10-10T10:20:00+5:30
The Fee Regulating Authority has slashed the annual tuition fee for MBBS at Sangli's Prakash Institute of Medical Sciences for 2022-23 to Rs 4.8 lakh from Rs 8.4 lakh. Six sought-after private colleges in the state have not demanded a hike in fees, while a few others have seen an increase of Rs 50,000 to up to Rs 1.5 lakh. According to a TOI report, The FRA arrived at the fee amount based on the expenditure documents of last year submitted by Prakash College.
The institute can seek a review based on proper documentation.Medical college fee hike kept reasonable: FRA chairperson. While most private medical colleges in the state sought a hike in annual fees, the FRA is, based on the expenditure of colleges, allowed a reasonable increase and in one case, even a cut. In marathon meetings scheduled last week, the authority fixed both undergraduate and postgraduate medical college fees to facilitate students in the upcoming admission season.