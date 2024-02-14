MCOCA Accused and Gangster Associated With Arun Gawli Murdered in Nerul

In Nerul, gangster Chirag Loke was reportedly murdered on Tuesday evening, with assailants attacking him and his wife with an iron rod in the parking area of their residence. While Loke succumbed to his injuries on the spot, his wife sustained severe wounds.

Tanaji Bhagat, senior police inspector from Nerul police station, informed that the incident occurred around 6 pm when Loke and his wife were in the parking area of the building in sector 20 in Nerul. "Four persons attacked them with an iron rod," said Bhagat. He added that prima facie, the incident appears to be a result of personal enmity.

According to the police, the attackers have been identified and a search is underway.

Loke was previously associated with the Arun Gavli gang, and it was claimed that he had connections to the Sharad Mohol murder case. However, Senior PI Bhagat clarified that the incident has no connection to the Sharad Mohol murder case in Pune. Loke was previously booked under MCOCA and was also incarcerated at Yerwada Central Jail and he might have developed enmity there.