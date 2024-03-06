MD Drug Case: Arrested Police Sub-Inspector Demanded Bribe of Rs 3.5 Lakh for Not Detaining Drug Peddler

Pimpri: More activities of a police sub-inspector arrested in connection with the mephedrone drug case have started coming to light. It has come to light that Rs 3.5 lakh was demanded to not arrest the suspect in the case registered on the basis of the application. This has created a stir in the Pimpri-Chinchwad police force. Another case in this regard is likely to be registered against the sub-inspector in the coming days.

The arrested police sub-inspector has been identified as Vikas Shelke (posted - Nigdi police station). According to the police, sub-inspectors Vikas Shelke and Namami Shankar Jha were arrested for possessing MD drugs in the Sangvi area last Saturday. Police have so far recovered 47 kg 190 grams of mephedrone from them. Meanwhile, another act of sub-inspector Shelke came to light while the anti-narcotics squad was investigating.

Police sub-inspector Shelke called the suspect in a cheating case registered last month on the orders of the court under the flyover at Nashik Phata. They then snatched the suspect's mobile phone and demanded Rs 3.5 lakh from him for not arresting him. The suspect had lodged a complaint. When senior police officers enquired, it was found that there was substance in the complaint. Another case is likely to be registered against Sub-Inspector Shelke.