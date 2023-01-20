Members of Shiv Sena's rival factions clash in Nashik

Members of Shiv Sena's rival factions clashed in Deolaligaon in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Thursday. According to a India Today report, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse warring workers of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, they said.

A meeting of different political parties was called to chalk out a plan to celebrate Shiv Jayanti - the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj - next month in the city. Activists of the two Senas were also present at the meeting and they got into an argument over some issue related to Shiv Jayanti celebrations. Verbal argument soon gave way to physical fight between the two sides, they said.On getting information of the clash, police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the two groups, but when their effort failed, the law enforcers wielded lathis (wooden batons) to bring the situation under control.