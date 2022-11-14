Men held for extorting Rs 5 lakh from collegian after blackmailing her with objectionable video clip

A man was arrested in Oshiwara, Mumbai for allegedly extorting Rs 5 lakh from a collegian after blackmailing her with an objectionable video clip.

According to a report of PTI, the victim is 24 years old and hails from a well-to-do family, while the accused allegedly has links to the underworld, a official of Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) said.

The accused managed to get an objectionable clip of the victim and sought money to not circulate it on social media. The accused can be seen in one video clip purportedly demanding money, he said.