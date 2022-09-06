Mercedes team visits Cyrus Mistry's accident spot

Mercedes team on Monday visited the accident spot where business tycoon Cyrus Dastur and his friend were killed in an accident, and inspected the car they were travelling in.“Just as an aircraft has a blackbox, these Mercedes cars have a chip that can give details of the speed and can provide vital information on the accident. The Mercedes team that inspected the car also told us they will give us a report on the response of the vehicle,” district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said.

The SUV in which the former Tata Sons chairman was travelling cost around Rs 70 lakh and comes with all the claims ranging from comfort to safety. Cyrus and Jahangir were sitting in the back seats and both died. In such a situation, the question arising whether the airbags of the rear seats did not work? In its preliminary probe, the police found that neither of them was wearing seat belts due to which their heads hit the front seats before the bags could be opened. Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole was driving the car. She and her husband Darius Pandole, who was in the front seat, were seriously injured in the accident and are being treated at a hospital in Mumbai.