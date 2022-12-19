MES denies permission for Maha Melava, prohibitory order clamped over border dispute

Televison prevailed in the border areas of Belagavi on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border after members of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a protest demanding they to be allowed into Belagavi.

Members of the MES and NCP staged a protest at the Kognoli toll plaza. Police said they have removed the pavillion set up for the event in the Vaccine Depot area.

Section 144 has imposed in the area and heavy security has been deployed at the site of the MES convention which was scheduled to take place on the first day of the Winter Session of the Karnaraka Assembly today.

MES planned a protest and demanded the entry of Mahrashtra ministers into Karnataka, but CM has clearly said that no one will be allowed, the ADGP Alok Kumar said.

Supportes of MES claim that Belagavi belongs to Mahrashtra and should be given to Maharashtra. Belagavi belongs to Maharashtra wanted to come to Belagavi, but authorities denied permission to them that is why we are protesting, supporters of MES said.