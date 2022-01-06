Mhada Exam dates announced, see full schedule

Last year's MHADA exams were postponed due to the paper leak case. After that, according to the revised schedule, the examination was to be held on January 29. However, the examination for the post of Police Inspector of MPSC will also be held on the same day. Therefore, the schedule of MHADA examination has been changed. Revised schedule of MHADA examination has been issued. Accordingly, MHADA examinations will be held on February 7, 8 and 9. The schedule has been released on MHADA's official website.

The MHADA Authority would conduct examinations for the categories of Assistant, Senior Clerk, Junior Clerk, Typist in Cluster 6

Both exams were to be held on the same day. This confused the students.