MHADA Konkan Lottery 2024 Result Live Streaming: Watch Lucky Draw Winners List for 2,264 Flats

The Konkan Board of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will announce the draw or result for the 2,264 flats today at 1 p.m. The Maharashtra Housing Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will announce the draw on Wednesday, February 5.

The draw event is being conducted at the Kashinath Ghanekar Theatre in Thane. Over 24,911 eligible applicants will participate in the draw for 2,264 flats. MHADA Konkan Board received 24,911 applications, along with the Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), for the allotment of these flats and plots. The filling of applications for the MHADA Konkan lottery commenced on October 11 last year.

Taking to its social media account, MHADA informed that it is going to conduct a computerised lottery for Konkan division flats. "Watch the MHADA Konkan Board’s Live Computerised Lottery on Wednesday, 5th February 2025 at PM. Tune in from your computer or mobile to watch the live lottery ceremony for the sale of 2,147 flats and 117 plots," a post on X reads.

MHADA Konkan Lottery Live Streaming

Watch live streaming of the MHADA Konkan Lottery draw from your home smart TV, mobile phone or tablet via YouTube. The list of lucky winners will be published on the official website of MHADA at housing.mhada.gov.in at 6 PM on Wednesday. Successful applicants will also receive a message on their registered mobile number and an email notification about the draw result.