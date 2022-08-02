Milind Deora met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, to make this demand

Mumbai- After the dramatic events that took place in the month of June, there was a change of power in the state. Also, the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress had to go out of power. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena and the Congress, which are constituent parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, have come face-to-face before the Honanya Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections in the next few months. Meanwhile, a Congress delegation led by former MP Milind Deora met Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today. Also demanded cancellation of new ward structure in Mumbai.

Milind Deora gave information about this visit while interacting with the media. He said that today he met the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis leading the Congress delegation. "Mumbai Municipal Corporation is the richest municipal corporation in the country. Everyone knows this. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections should be conducted in a free and fair manner. It is unethical and unconstitutional to manipulate the ward structure for the benefit of only one party. So today we met Devendra Fadnavis to demand a fair election. Milind Deora also demanded that the Mumbai Municipal Corporation should cancel the new reorganization of the three wards" he said.

During the Mahavikas Aghadi government, the wards in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation have been reorganized and the number of wards in the Municipal Corporation has been increased to 236. Also the boundaries of some wards have been changed. Meanwhile, all the opposition parties including the Congress are alleging that the new ward structure in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation is for the benefit of the Shiv Sena. Congress has also warned of fighting a court battle against this.