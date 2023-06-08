Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil inspects Palkhi facilities, Stresses pilgrim needs

Maharashtra's Minister for Revenue, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Development, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, stressed the significance of cleanliness and the availability of necessary amenities during the Palkhi ceremony. Patil conducted visits to different sites along the Palkhi route, including Palkhi Marg, Palkhi Tal, Visawa, and Ringna, with the goal of ensuring the welfare of Varkari devotees and addressing any potential challenges they might encounter.

Accompanied by MLA Sanjay Jagtap, Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao, District Collector Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, Rural Police Superintendent Ankit Goyal, Palkhi Sohala Chief Adv Vikas Dhage, and Sub Divisional Officer Minaj Mulla, Vikhe Patil inspected the facilities provided to pilgrims.

Starting from Pune, Minister Vikhe Patil commenced an inspection tour by visiting the Paduka of Sant Shree Dnyaneshwar Mauli in Vadki. Recognizing the early commencement of the palanquin procession this year, he expressed worries regarding the risk of heatstroke among pilgrims. To address this concern, he suggested ensuring an ample stock of medicines, augmenting the number of water tankers for drinking purposes, closely monitoring water sources, and improving access to ambulances and healthcare teams for prompt emergency response.

Vikhe Patil emphasized the significance of adequate accommodation for the pilgrims throughout their stay during the palanquin procession. He recommended assessing the number of pilgrims in each Dindi (group of devotees) and ensuring all necessary arrangements are made well in advance before the palanquins depart. Additionally, he proposed the appointment of coordinating officers to ensure efficient administrative operations and smooth coordination.