Minister Uday Samant says will align Maha industrial policies with those of centre to give maximum benefits to units

The Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said the industrial policies of the state will be aligned with those of the Centre so that industrial units get maximum benefits.

According to a PTI report, The state industries minister was speaking to reporters after meeting delegates of firms and officials here.

"There is a difference in the policies of the state government and the Centre. Units having a turnover of Rs 1 crore are considered in the micro category in Maharashtra, whereas the figure is Rs 5 crore as per the Union government's policy. We will align policies so that industrial units in the state get maximum benefits," he said.

He also said as part of a new scheme, the state government will give plots of 2000 square feet for small scale projects and also construct on 1000 square feet. “Remaining area can be used for expansion purposes. The pilot project of the new scheme will start in Aurangabad, for which 19 acres have been identified,” Samant further stated.

