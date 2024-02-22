Minors Molested in Thane’s School Bus: Parents sit on Silent Protests Outside the School

The molestation incident with minors in a school bus in Thane has shocked the entire city. The parents are observing a silent protest since early morning today outside the school premises. They are demanding to replace the whole school management and the resignation of principal. Placards like 'We want justice' and 'justice for our kids' were seen in the protests. Meanwhile, a meeting with the trustees of the school is going inside the school which some parents allege that it is a delay tactic by the school to solve the issue. Some parents will be meeting the state education minister today to put forth their demands. It is pertinent to mention that the parents met the state CM Eknath Shinde yesterday with their grievances against the school management. The CM has directed state education ministry to further solve this issue.

Parents informed LokmatTimes.com that they wont sent their students to the school picnic anymore unless there is proper security check of all the staff members. “Safety issue of our students is paramount us. They take hefty fees like 2.25 lakhs and cant even take care of our kids in proper way. Why was the school picnic fees taken only in cash and not online or cheque? The management’s negligence is clear,” told one of the parents. It is understood that the trustees have demanded 2 to 3 days for internal investigation but the parents are pressing for the change in administration as soon as possible. The accused will be kept at the police custody till February 24 and the further investigation is going on. On February 20, 8 to 10 students of second standard of a private school in Thane’s Kapurbawdi were molested in the school bus by an outsider staff. The incident happened when the students were returning from a picnic to Kidzania Theme Park, R City Mall, Ghatkopar. Parents were not known that the outsider staff is also going with the students despite the consent form taken by the parents. The molestation incident has enraged the parents resulting in strong protests against the school administration. They have raised the issue of students safety as this molestation happened with the girls as well as boys.

According to the police FIR, at around 3 PM, the accused, while traveling in the bus with registration number MH 04 GB 2428 of Adventure Tours and Travels company, from Kidzania Theme Park, R City Mall, Ghatkopar, Mumbai for a picnic, secretly touched the private parts of the minor girls sitting on the bus seat, and offered chips and sandwiches to them, placing his hand between the two girls, causing embarrassment and violating the modesty of all the private parts of minor girls, resulting in a crime. It is understood that picnic of Class 2 went in which e and f divisions were there. There were total 40 students, 3 teachers and 2 vendors in the bus in which the misbehavior took place. After returning from the picnic, the students immediately informed their parents. Later the parents told the school administration but they were not responding in proper manner and hence, they went to the police. The parents were there till 3 am midnight at the police station. Many parents allege that school administration wasn’t showing any sympathy towards the affected children and instead, they were trying to cover up the incident. Though the three teachers present in the bus were terminated, there is a demand of permanent termination.