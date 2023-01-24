Mira Bhayandar: Man registers complaint after receiving wife's obscene pictures on WhatsApp

A Bhayandar resident has filed a complaint with the Navghar police over an unknown caller who threatened to share obscene photographs of his wife on social media.

The complainant said that the photographs got leaked after his wife's phone was hacked. In exchange for not sharing the photos on social media, the caller demanded Rs 5 lakh from the man. The incident was reported to the complainant's wife.

However, she denied having sent the photographs. The Navghar police have filed a complaint under Indian Penal Code sections 385 (Extortion), 500 (Defamation), 504 (Intentional Insult), and 506 (Criminal Intimidation), as well as other sections of the IT Act.