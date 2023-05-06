Mira Bhayandar: Police seize MD drugs worth Rs 8.4 lakh, arrest 2

During a police raid, two individuals suspected of drug peddling were apprehended by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police on Saturday. The accused were found to have 105 gm of mephedrone (MD), which is valued at around Rs 8.4 lakhs.

Marjahan Tajuddin Shaikh, also known as Gudiya, and Ali Asghar Hussain were the two individuals detained by the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police during a drug bust. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Jayant Bajbale and his team conducted the operation after receiving information regarding drug sales in the Ghodbunder village's Reti Bunder region in Kashimira.

The authorities are currently probing the origins of the illicit substance. In the meantime, a case has been filed against the duo under the appropriate provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1985 at the Kashimira police station.