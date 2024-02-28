Mira Road Slum Residents Suspect "Political Motive" in Fire Outbreak

Residents of the Azad Nagar slum described the fire that erupted around 4:30 a.m. today at Mira Road as "politically motivated." The blaze swiftly swept through the narrow alleys, engulfing numerous huts and shops, resulting in one fatality and leaving five individuals critically injured. Muhammed Ibrahim, who lost his home in the fire, voiced suspicion regarding the incident. "A few people received eviction notices just 4 to 5 days ago, and now the entire basti is ablaze. I'm not saying it's a conspiracy, but something seems suspicious," said Ibrahim, a resident of the area for two decades. "My family migrated from Uttar Pradesh and has been here for over 35 years." Like Ibrahim, at least 150 families lost their homes, including both legal and illegal dwellings. "Six months ago, we received a notice, but we decided to stay and deal with it when the time came," Ibrahim added. Salim Hasan Manihar, another local resident, echoed Ibrahim's sentiments, describing the fire as "completely politically motivated." "The fire broke out at 4 a.m., and the fire brigade didn't arrive until 6 a.m. What were they doing for two hours? By 10 a.m., the entire basti was reduced to ashes," said Manihar. "Now, this land will likely be cleared for the construction of a bus depot, government garden, or some other structure."

Taufiq Khan, emphasizing similar views, stated, "We don't know the reason, but the fire started outside the basti at a wood shop and rapidly spread through the houses. When the cylinders began exploding one after another, the intensity of the fire increased. At least eight cylinders exploded. How could a fire break out so early in the morning when the shops are closed, everyone is asleep, and there is no activity? It's political; they wanted to eliminate this illegal basti by any means necessary." Member of the Maharashtra Assembly (MLA) Geeta Bharat Jain addressed the situation, stating, "We are investigating the reasons behind the blast, and appropriate action will be taken." Regarding the notices received by residents, she dismissed any connection, asserting that the slum is illegal and not owned by the residents. She also refuted claims of plans to develop a garden or government building on the land, stating, "We will address such matters in the future."

Jain further mentioned, "For now, we have arranged food and temporary accommodation for affected families at the nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Smarak, and further discussions will follow. "The fire ravaged several homes and shops containing valuable iron and glassware, resulting in losses estimated in crores. Abdula Khan, who was set to marry in a few months, lamented, "At least Rs. 50,000 in cash was lost in the fire. We managed to salvage nothing except a gas cylinder to prevent further explosions. "Prakash Borate, a Bhayandar Fire Officer, reported, "It took us 4 to 5 hours and 24 tenders to extinguish the fire. Maneuvering vehicles into place and dousing the flames posed significant challenges. While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, considering the slum area, a short circuit could be a possible cause. We made every effort to control the fire as quickly as possible." However, Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad stated that the fire originated from nearby waste that had been dumped.