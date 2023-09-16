Missing six-year-old girl found dead in chawl in Thane district

The body of a six-year-old girl, reported missing from her home, was found concealed in a plastic storage drum in a room of a chawl in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said. On Friday, the police discovered the body of the girl in a chawl situated in the Dhapsipada area of the town. Subsequently, an unidentified person or persons were charged with murder, as confirmed by an official.

The girl’s parents, who are factory workers, reported her missing from their house in the locality on September 13 and lodged a complaint of kidnapping with the police, he said. When a police team was searching for the missing child on Friday, they received information about a foul smell emanating from a house in the locality, the official said.

The child's body was discovered inside a closed room of a chawl in the area, packed inside a plastic drum, according to the official. The body has been subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination to JJ Hospital in the neighboring city of Mumbai.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offense) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are ongoing to apprehend the individuals responsible, as stated by the official.