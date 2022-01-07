Mithila Palkar tests positive for Covid-19

'Little Things' fame Mithila Palkar has become the latest celebrity to contract COVID-19.

On Friday, Mithila took to Instagram and shared the unfortunate news with her followers.

"Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I'm asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering," she wrote.

Mithila also shared that her family is so far fine.

" That aside, my family is so far okay. I'm very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I'm hoping they continue to be okay. Those who I met over the past io days have already been informed. I'm just popping by here to tell you to mask .........s.p.s up, stay safe and hang in there," she added

Apart from Mithila, Mahesh Babu, and Vishal Dadlani among others are also currently battling COVID-19.

( With inputs from ANI )

